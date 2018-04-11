KeyCorp (KEY) versus Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Farmers National Banc pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. KeyCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Farmers National Banc and KeyCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 KeyCorp 1 5 15 0 2.67

Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $22.11, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $104.58 million 3.77 $22.71 million $0.90 15.83 KeyCorp $6.87 billion 3.01 $1.30 billion $1.36 14.31

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. KeyCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 21.72% 10.72% 1.18% KeyCorp 18.06% 10.66% 1.10%

Summary

KeyCorp beats Farmers National Banc on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, as well as Beaver County in Pennsylvania; and 4 trust offices. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals. It also purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership; offers financial, estate and retirement planning, asset management, and trust services, as well as portfolio management, life insurance, charitable giving, and related services for high-net-worth clients. In addition, this segment provides deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services to small businesses; and commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, and commercial property and casualty insurance products, as well as employee benefit programs, succession planning, capital market access, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses. Its Key Corporate Bank segment offers a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans for middle market clients comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public, real estate, and technology sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company offered its products and services through 1,197 retail banking branches and 1,572 automated teller machines in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. KeyCorp was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.