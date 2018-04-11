Balentine LLC Has $885,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. 1,472,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $38,002.54, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $104.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

