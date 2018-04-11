Kin Trading Down 28.6% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta and Mercatox. Kin has a market capitalization of $85.78 million and $566,763.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activites such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem . The Kin token will will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. “

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, COSS, EtherDelta, Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

