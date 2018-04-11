King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 43,346 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,346 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 670,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,750,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,699,000 after purchasing an additional 697,747 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 275,142 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 236,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $195,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $5,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $99,315,438. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185,578.38, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 9.25%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Instinet assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.12 price objective on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

