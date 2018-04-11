Head to Head Survey: Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and BHP Billiton (BBL)

BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.1% of BHP Billiton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Billiton and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Billiton $38.29 billion 1.13 $5.89 billion $2.53 16.15 Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.42 $445.40 million $0.14 26.86

BHP Billiton has higher revenue and earnings than Kinross Gold. BHP Billiton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BHP Billiton pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend. BHP Billiton pays out 77.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BHP Billiton and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Billiton 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kinross Gold 1 7 5 0 2.31

BHP Billiton currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.50%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.55%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than BHP Billiton.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Billiton and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Billiton N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 13.48% 4.03% 2.21%

Volatility and Risk

BHP Billiton has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats BHP Billiton on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. The company was formerly known as Billiton Plc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. BHP Billiton Plc is a subsidiary of BHP Billiton Group.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.