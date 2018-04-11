Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Head to Head Review

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 5 4 0 2.44 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.31% 0.74% 0.33% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 63.06% 8.70% 3.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $358.82 million 3.57 $11.87 million $2.04 7.52 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 11.34 $45.61 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) engaged primarily in the ownership and operation, acquisition, development and redevelopment of high-quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in select markets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, we owned interests in 117 operating and redevelopment properties totaling approximately 23.3 million square feet and two development projects currently under construction. Our strategy is to maximize the cash flow of our operating properties, successfully complete the construction and lease-up of our redevelopment and development portfolio, and identify additional opportunities to acquire or dispose of properties to further strengthen the Company. New investments are focused in the shopping center sector primarily in markets where we believe we can leverage our existing infrastructure and relationships to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns or otherwise in desirable trade areas. Dispositions are generally designed to increase the quality of our portfolio and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.