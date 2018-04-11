KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Press coverage about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. KKR & Co. L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the asset manager an impact score of 46.1341444043346 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,020. The stock has a market cap of $9,740.88, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). KKR & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

In other KKR & Co. L.P. news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $45,771,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $9,765,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

