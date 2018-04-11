Klondex Mines (KLDX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Klondex Mines Ltd. is focused on exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and silver properties in Nevada. The company’s project consists of Fire Creek Property and Midas mine and ore milling. Klondex Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLDX. Roth Capital cut shares of Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Klondex Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

NYSEAMERICAN KLDX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Klondex Mines has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

In other Klondex Mines news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton purchased 3,143,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 164.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klondex Mines by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

