Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Knoll (NYSE:KNL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knoll earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8872788373388 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Shares of KNL stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Knoll has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,029.61, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. equities analysts predict that Knoll will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Knoll’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

