Knoll (KNL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

News articles about Knoll (NYSE:KNL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Knoll earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 44.9953748950388 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

KNL stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. Knoll has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1,016.25, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Knoll had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $316.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Knoll will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Knoll’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

KNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $50,862.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

