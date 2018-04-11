Knowles (KN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Knowles (NYSE:KN) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Knowles had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of KN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 161,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,884. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1,073.90, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,180 shares of company stock valued at $114,370. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC).

