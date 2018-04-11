Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Komatsu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 274,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,599. The firm has a market cap of $30,220.80, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $40.43.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/komatsu-kmtuy-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated.html.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. is a provider of industrial-use products and services. The Company is engaged in the business of construction and mining equipment, industrial machinery and vehicles, logistics, electronics and other solutions-based operations. Its DANTOTSU service includes KOMTRAX, which is a machine tracking system whose terminals are installed on construction equipment to transmit information concerning the location, cumulative hours of operation and operating condition of vehicles, and KOMTRAX Plus, which is used in mining.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.