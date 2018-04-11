Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHIA. JPMorgan Chase set a €35.60 ($43.95) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.30 ($38.64) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.10 ($38.40) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.38 ($43.67).

Shares of PHIA stock opened at €32.72 ($40.40) on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($44.59).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

