Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Kornit Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 238,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,891. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $449.03, a PE ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 973.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

