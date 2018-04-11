KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $508,324.00

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $256.36 million and $508,324.00 worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00040560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00857156 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014316 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00176366 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00063007 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 181,043,076 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043,076 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange will buy back 100 million of the 200 million total tokens issued and burned them. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

