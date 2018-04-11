Kyber Network Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00015564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TDAX, Huobi, EtherDelta and Liqui. Kyber Network has a market capitalization of $143.10 million and $9.46 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00786145 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00174316 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067036 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 215,625,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,132,697 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Huobi, Mercatox, Binance, Tidex, Liqui, OKEx, EtherDelta, BigONE, Coinrail, Cryptopia, COSS, Kucoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is not presently possible to buy Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

