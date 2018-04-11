L Brands (LB) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the final quarter of fiscal 2017, L Brands was hit primarily due to soft first quarter and fiscal 2018 view. Consequently, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Of late, the Zacks Consensus Estimate also witnessed downward revisions. Moreover, shrinking gross margin remains a major concern. Management anticipates gross margin to deteriorate year over year in the first quarter. However, the big take away from this quarter was sharp increase in revenues. Moreover, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company is also confident about achieving growth in the long run and anticipates annual operating income to improve by 10%. Further, the company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide long-term growth opportunities.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on L Brands from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on L Brands from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

LB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.11. 1,139,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,480. L Brands has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $10,743.01, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in L Brands by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

