L Brands (LB) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.07

Press coverage about L Brands (NYSE:LB) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6414531696943 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

LB stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $37.91. 5,681,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,462. L Brands has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $10,743.01, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.69%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $49.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/l-brands-lb-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-07.html.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.