Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in L3 Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $8,279,577.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,013 shares of company stock worth $107,719,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LLL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $210.41. 469,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,390. L3 Technologies has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $218.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,322.99, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. L3 Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on L3 Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised L3 Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

