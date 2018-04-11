L3 Technologies (LLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. L3 Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on L3 Technologies to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

In related news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $8,279,577.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Azmon sold 1,772 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.82, for a total value of $361,169.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,013 shares of company stock valued at $107,719,251. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 2,510.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3 Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLL opened at $210.71 on Wednesday. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $218.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16,322.99, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “L3 Technologies (LLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/l3-technologies-lll-expected-to-post-earnings-of-2-00-per-share.html.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3 Technologies (LLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.