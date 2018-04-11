La Quinta (LQ) and The Competition Critical Survey

La Quinta (NYSE: LQ) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare La Quinta to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Quinta and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Quinta $980.63 million $151.96 million 65.59 La Quinta Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.81

La Quinta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than La Quinta. La Quinta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta’s peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of La Quinta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of La Quinta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares La Quinta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Quinta 15.50% 4.85% 1.19% La Quinta Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for La Quinta and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Quinta 0 3 2 0 2.40 La Quinta Competitors 306 1438 2178 73 2.51

La Quinta currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given La Quinta’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe La Quinta is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

La Quinta peers beat La Quinta on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About La Quinta

La Quinta Holdings Inc. is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties. The franchise and management segment is engaged in various license, franchise and management agreements relating to its owned and franchised hotels. As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 888 hotels representing approximately 87,200 rooms located primarily across 48 states in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras and Colombia, of which 322 hotels were owned and operated, and 566 were franchised. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a pipeline of 248 franchised hotels in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Chile and El Salvador.

