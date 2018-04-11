Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (LIF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$21.60 on Wednesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.55.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$12.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.60 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank set a C$30.00 target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

