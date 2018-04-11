UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 40,398 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:LADR opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 62.36, a quick ratio of 62.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,671.49, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 92.65%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans).

