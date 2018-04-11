Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $546,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

