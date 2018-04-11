Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $287,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,473,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,937,000 after purchasing an additional 772,300 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,271,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 325,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ryanair by 625.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 301,925 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY opened at $121.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $28,829.15, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-287000-position-in-ryanair-holdings-plc-ryaay.html.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.