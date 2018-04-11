Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,950,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,964,000 after buying an additional 1,466,802 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,921,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $934,138,000 after buying an additional 215,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,281,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,026,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,292,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,459,000 after buying an additional 90,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 22.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,210,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,030,000 after buying an additional 769,761 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. 1,680,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Allstate has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $105.36. The stock has a market cap of $33,950.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

