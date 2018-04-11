Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Series Trust (XTN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Series Trust worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Series Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Series Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Series Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR Series Trust by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter.

XTN opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Series Trust has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $69.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.128 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Series Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

