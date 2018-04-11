Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Edison International (EIX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,746,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,822 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $137,776,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,143,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth approximately $95,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,649.91, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Edison International had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

