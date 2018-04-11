Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Stake Lessened by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,052,157 shares in the company, valued at $171,891,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 33,504 shares of company stock worth $573,262. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

APLE stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3,973.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $289.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The Company's highly diversified portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,500 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

