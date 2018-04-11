LafargeHolcim (HCMLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LafargeHolcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

HCMLY opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LafargeHolcim has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,213.10, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67.

LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). LafargeHolcim had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. equities analysts forecast that LafargeHolcim will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lafargeholcim-hcmly-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.