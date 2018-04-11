Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give LafargeHolcim (LHN) a CHF 68 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68 price target on LafargeHolcim (VTX:LHN) in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS set a CHF 55.50 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 56 target price on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cfra set a CHF 60 target price on LafargeHolcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 50 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group set a CHF 63 price objective on LafargeHolcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 58.42.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock traded up CHF 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting CHF 53.20. 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,000. LafargeHolcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

