Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCMLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Monday, March 12th.

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS HCMLY) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 19,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,319. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33,728.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lafargeholcim-ltd-hcmly-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd (LafargeHolcim) is a holding company operating in building materials industry. The Company’s segments include Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America and Middle East Africa. The Company has three product lines, such as Cement, which consists of clinker, cement and other cementitious materials; Aggregates, and Other construction materials and services, which consists of ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, trading and other products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.