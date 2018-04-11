Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $125,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $169,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.95. 611,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,774. Boston Properties has a one year low of $111.57 and a one year high of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18,539.27, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $655.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including eight properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

