Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes $802,000 Position in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,815,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,187,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,794,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,326,170,000 after purchasing an additional 435,938 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,482,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,298,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,948,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,591,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,708,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,255 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

In other news, insider Haren Julie Van sold 19,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $2,017,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $5,145,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.34. 3,639,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316,534. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98,191.83, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

