Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,275 CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.26. 1,301,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,871. CME Group has a 1-year low of $114.82 and a 1-year high of $171.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $54,182.48, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.49% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $539,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $402,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,776.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,699 shares of company stock worth $5,532,362 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

