BlackRock Inc. Has $57.55 Million Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,989,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.31% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $57,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $934.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 million. equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $129,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Marino bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

