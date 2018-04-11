Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

LKFN traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. 53,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,729. The company has a market capitalization of $1,165.94, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.42%. equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $90,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $209,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $502,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Lake City Bank (the Bank), provides an array of products and services throughout its Northern and Central Indiana markets. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and wealth management, brokerage, investment and treasury management commercial services.

