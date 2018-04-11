Lam Research (LRCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.51 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

LRCX stock opened at $200.17 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31,066.89, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Timothy Archer sold 6,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.28, for a total transaction of $1,385,320.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,472,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,393 shares of company stock worth $19,222,556 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.0% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 820,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

