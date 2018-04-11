Lam Research (LRCX) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lam Research earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7013469163564 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,501,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,469.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research has a one year low of $124.91 and a one year high of $234.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $3,542,197.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,472,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lam-research-lrcx-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated-updated.html.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.