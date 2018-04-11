Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Bonds Trading 0.5% Lower

An issue of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) bonds fell 0.5% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2024. The debt is now trading at $103.25. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $6,278.69, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.71 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 181,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

