Lampix Market Cap Tops $3.06 Million (CRYPTO:PIX)

Lampix (CURRENCY:PIX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Lampix has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $8,857.00 worth of Lampix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lampix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Gatecoin, OTCBTC and ForkDelta. Over the last week, Lampix has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007629 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00874155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00178419 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00060645 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Lampix

Lampix launched on September 19th, 2017. Lampix’s total supply is 327,154,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,322,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Lampix is /r/Lampix. The official website for Lampix is www.lampix.co. Lampix’s official Twitter account is @lampix_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lampix Token Trading

Lampix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, CoinExchange, ForkDelta, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gatecoin and COSS. It is not currently possible to purchase Lampix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lampix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lampix using one of the exchanges listed above.

