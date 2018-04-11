LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $429,399.00 and approximately $1,320.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.67 or 0.04375940 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00057800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00756347 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020564 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00077810 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057407 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032469 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 889,817,527 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

