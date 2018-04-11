Jefferies Group LLC Has $257,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2,304.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,421.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback 1,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSTR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jefferies Group LLC Has $257,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/landstar-system-inc-lstr-shares-sold-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.