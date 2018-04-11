Nord/LB Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €68.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($83.95) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.91 ($87.55).

LXS stock traded down €0.22 ($0.27) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €61.58 ($76.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/lanxess-lxs-pt-set-at-68-00-by-nord-lb-updated-updated-updated.html.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.