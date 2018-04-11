LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) received a $30.00 price target from stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

LHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.50 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE:LHO opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3,292.00, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.39). LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $257.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LaSalle Hotel Properties news, CEO Michael D. Barnello bought 19,398 shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.65 per share, with a total value of $478,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,397.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

