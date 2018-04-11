LatiumX (CRYPTO:LATX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,331.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. LatiumX has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $4,331.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LatiumX has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00853983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002968 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014448 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00172064 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,510,588 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

