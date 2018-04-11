LatiumX (LATX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,285.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, LatiumX has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. LatiumX has a market cap of $2.15 million and $4,285.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LatiumX token can now be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00859246 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00040538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00176098 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00063219 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,510,588 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LatiumX is latium.org. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin.

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

