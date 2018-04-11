LATOKEN Hits Market Cap of $11.26 Million (CRYPTO:LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 27th. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, HitBTC, BigONE and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. LATOKEN has a market cap of $11.26 million and $576,482.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00787415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00173172 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00065200 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,839,404 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is sale.latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LAToken is a blockchain platform for tokenization and trading of real assets globally using cryptocurrencies. As a result, cryptocurrencies will be widely used in the real economy. Cryptoholders will buy real assets using cryptocurrencies. Asset owners will unlock the value of assets by selling their tokenized fractions to cryptoholders. Tokenized Apple and Amazon shares, real estate ETFs and commodities (silver, gold, oil) are already traded at the LAT platform. “

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

