Laura A. Sugg Sells 12,500 Shares of Denbury Resources (DNR) Stock

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,354.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DNR opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Denbury Resources has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1,117.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 3.13.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 149,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,480 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/laura-a-sugg-sells-12500-shares-of-denbury-resources-dnr-stock.html.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.