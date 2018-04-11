Canaccord Genuity Raises Learning Technologies Gr (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 100

Learning Technologies Gr (LON:LTG) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.13) to GBX 100 ($1.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Gr from GBX 90 ($1.27) to GBX 101 ($1.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

LTG stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 85.40 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 375,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Gr has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.24).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Gr’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

In other Learning Technologies Gr news, insider Piers Lea sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.06), for a total value of £2,250,000 ($3,180,212.01).

Learning Technologies Gr Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc provides various e-learning services and technologies to corporate and government clients in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as operates employee benefit trust.

